Trunk or Treat planning underway at FFPLTC

Ghosts and ghouls will be on the move this Halloween, back to the library parking lot.

Trunk or Treat is returning to the parking lot of the Fort Frances Public Library TechnologyCentre, from 5-7 p.m. on October 31.

The popular event, which has hundreds of kids visit decorated trunks for treats, had moved temporarily to Beyak Automotive, to give the library’s relatively new slate of employees time to get their feet planted in their roles.

FFPLTC CEO Richard Bee is grateful for Beyak’s assistance last year, but the staff has settled intoe their roles, and are ready to take it on, in partnership with the OPP’s Community Policing division, This year’s event is scheduled for from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Halloween Day, which falls on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Like in years past, the plan is to have as many participants fill up the library’s parking lot as possible to provide a safe space for children and families to go trick or treating and get spooky surprises or tasty snacks from participating businesses, organizations and individuals.

The event ends early enough to still allow trick-or-treaters to continue in their own neighbourhoods, however, the trunk or treat format, with its ample lighting, lack of stairs and no streets to cross, gives a safe, accessible space for people who can’t go door-to-door, or don’t feel comfortable with it, said Bee.

Volunteers can sign up as a trunk, and the library is looking for donations of candy or cash to purchase candy, which is provided to the trunks to shore up their supply.

Prizes are also making a return to the evening. Previous years have included categories like “Best Dressed” or “Scariest” trunks and costumes, encouraging everyone to get into the Halloween spirit.

The library is also looking for more volunteers to both help sort out the candy before Halloween, as well as to help the event run smoothly on Halloween night. Anyone interested in volunteering can call the library at 274-9879.