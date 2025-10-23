Trunk or Treat looking for additional trunks, candy donations

A decade-old Fort Frances tradition set to take place next week would appreciate additional community support.

An effort to give families a safe Halloween of trick-or-treating started in 2014 as “Project Safe Halloween,” the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre (FFPLTC) has hosted the event in its parking log for the last number of years. FFPLTC CEO Nadine Cousineau says the library has come to love hosting the event each year.

“The Safe Communities committee started it as a fun and safe event for children and families in our district. Aside from a couple of years, it has been held in the library’s parking lot and has evolved over time,” She said.

“Trunk or Treat is heavily supported by the Rainy River District Community Policing Committee and would not be possible without their support. We love hosting Trunk or Treat–we love to see the community participate and get creative; it’s an event that is accessible to everyone; it builds connections within our community; and most of all, it’s a safe way for kids and families to enjoy Halloween.”

As of Monday, October 20, 2025, there were 12 trunks registered with the library to participate in the event and vie for prizes being given away for some of the best trunks in various categories. There is still lots of time to sign your trunk up on the FFPLTC website at https://www.ffpltc.ca/node/2937.

The categories to be judged include spookiest trunk, best organization, best individual, most original, and best in show.

The library is also looking for donations of candy and other treats for the event.

“Anything kids would like,” Cousineau said.

“Chips, candy, chocolate can all be brought to the FFPLTC. You’ll receive a poster for your window to let trick-or-treaters know you donated to Trunk or Treat.

Trunk or Treat runs from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, and everyone in the community is welcome to attend.