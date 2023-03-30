Trottier named new Medical Director for Rainycrest

Dr. Trottier assumes role from Dr. Moorhouse

Riverside is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Carolyn Trottier to the role of Medical Director at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home.

Originally from Thunder Bay, Dr. Trottier is a graduate of The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM ‘2017). Dr. Trottier completed her family residency in Hanover ON, and completed additional anesthesia training in Kingston ON. Having first joined Riverside in 2021, Dr. Trottier has predominantly worked in the Operating Room(OR) at La Verendrye General Hospital. Over the course of her career, she has demonstrated a focus, commitment, and passion for providing innovative person-centric care.

Along side Rainycrest’s Administrator Tara Morelli and Director of Care Stacy La Belle, Dr. Trottier will round out the clinical leadership team at Rainycrest. Dr. Trottier will be assuming the Medical Director role following the resignation of Dr. Cam Moorhouse effective May 11, 2023.

On behalf of Riverside’s partners, colleagues, administration and the entire Riverside team we would like to thank Dr. Moorhouse for his many years of dedication and service to our community and wish him well in his future endeavours.