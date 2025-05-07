Treat your mom to a special day with help from local retailers

So, it’s only hours before Mother’s Day, and you’ve yet to get anything resembling a gift for the one who gave you life.

Don’t panic!

Rather than giving up and consigning yourself to the dustbin of your mother’s heart (she would never), there’s still time left to head out and find something that will show your mom you care. Not only do we have plenty of local retailers on Scott Street and beyond ready to help you out, but they’re also full of ideas and items that will help to make mom’s day the best it can be.

Flowers

Maybe a bit cliché, but there’s a reason they’re so popular on holidays, Mother’s Day included, and its because almost everyone loves a flower of one variety or another. They can bring a bright dash of colour and the vivacity of life to a home or office, and they offer a subtle scent to enhance the mood at any time of day. With dozens of varieties to choose from, and a seemingly infinite array of colours available within those varieties, buying your mom a beautiful bouquet this year is a surefire way to say “I love you, Mom.” For those seeking a premade or arranged bouquet, head to Safeway Fort Frances to check out what they have on offer.

But for those who have a mom with a green thumb, consider one of our area greenhouses, where you can buy not only a gift mom will love, but one that will allow her to indulge in some garden time on a warm and sunny day. Hammond Nursery on 8th Street East, and Lowey’s Greenhouse and Market Garden on Hwy 602 are both ideal locations to find what you’re looking for to help mom complete her dream garden or flowerbed this Mother’s Day.

Self-Care Products

It’s hard work being a mom, so this Mother’s Day, why not consider a gift that allows your mom to spoil herself with some self-care? Men may be stymied by any more than a bottle of shampoo and a bar of soap in the shower, but there are an endless array of products for hair, face and skin that can help your mom feel extra pampered on her special day. What’s more, self-care doesn’t have to just make you look and smell better; lighting a few scented candles can do wonders for a weary mind and tired body. The Den in downtown Fort Frances can help you out if you’re looking to help mom look her best, with 10 percent off all retail items from now until May 16. You can also stroll down the street to Northwoods Gallery and Gifts for items that can help to make Mom’s everyday feel a little bit more zen.

Outdoors equipment

Moms like to be outdoors too, and with myriad activities available to do out in the wide world, shopping to help her be active and have fun is a sure hit of a Mother’s Day gift. For the moms out there who like to get out on the lake for some angling action, Westside Bait and Tackle are gearing up for their Kick off to Summer, scheduled for Saturday, May 10, 2025, at their location on Highway 11/71 west of Fort Frances. Westside will be holding a number of special sales and discounts, along with their biggest and best rod collection for perusal. The first 25 people in will also receive a free gift for their timeliness, so be sure to head out early this Saturday to snag something for mom. If you mom is less of a fishin’ gal, there are still plenty of options available throughout town to help her gear up for her favourite activity this summer.

Food

There’s nothing like a meal with the ones you love. This Mother’s Day, why not treat your mom to an evening out on the town at one of Fort Frances’ many restaurants? Year after year, more restaurants seem to pop up to offer something new, fresh and exciting, from long-running establishments to our newest favourite eateries. Booking mom a table at Boston Pizza Fort Frances on May 11, 2025, will net her a $10 Gift Card for the restaurant. If you’re in the mood for Chinese at home instead, Le Hoa’s can help make her night just right. And if you can’t make this weekend work, why not head down to The Pink Parasol Tea Room on Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to treat your mom to a beautiful and relaxing tea date?