Travis Rob named as interim CAO

TOWN OF FORT FRANCES ‐ Mayor and Council of the Town of Fort Frances are pleased to announce the appointment of Travis Rob as Interim Chief Administrative Officer.

Interim Chief Rob started his employment with the Town of Fort Frances in 2011 and became Manager of Operations in 2016.

Rob is a graduate of the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Civil Engineering and is a Professional Engineer.

“Mr. Rob showed exceptional leadership during the pandemic and recent flooding,” said Mayor Hallikas. Council has confidence in the leadership of Interim Chief Rob to help implement Council’s directions and initiatives.

“I’m honoured to work with our Council to support their strategic priorities moving forward” says Rob. “The Town of Fort Frances has a strong, committed and innovated staff team, I am proud to work alongside and to lead as we move into the future”.

Plans are underway to fill this role on a permanent basis as soon as possible.