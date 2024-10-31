Traffic stop results in multiple charges

(FORT FRANCES) In the early morning hours of Wednesday October 30, 2024 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Rainy River District OPP received reports of a possible break and enter in the Town of Fort Frances. Police attended the area and located a motor vehicle matching the description provided of the involved motor vehicle leaving the scene. Police conducted a traffic stop of the motor vehicle. Upon speaking with occupants of the motor vehicle, police located an open alcoholic beverage in the motor vehicle. Upon police searching the motor vehicle police located a quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine along with weapons for a dangerous purpose

As a result of the investigation the following individuals have been charged

A 50-year-old male, 43-year-old male, 35-year-old female and 33-year-old female, all of Fort Frances, are all facing charges of: Possession of Weapons for Dangerous Purpose x 2; Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine; Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid; and Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The 50-year-old, who was in the driver’s seat, faces the added charge of: Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

All arrested parties have been held in custody pending a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice of Kenora on October 30, 2024 at 11:30 a.m.

Members of Rainy River District OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.p3tips.com/273.