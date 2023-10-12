Town’s key Capital projects on track

Town staff assembled a snapshot of key capital projects, and presented them to Council in Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.

Recycle Facilities. Reconstruction is currently underway for the new recycling centre on 6th Avenue. The building is expected to have its roof trusses installed October 16, with substantial completion scheduled for October 31. Curbside recycling pick-up is expected to resume shortly after. Watch for announcements from the Town on the resumption of services. Until then, residents can still use the drop-off facilities.

Sinclair Street. Construction is on-going for the road construction behind the hospital. Concrete works have been completed, and fine grading and compaction of road base in underway. Landscaping is in process. Paving is scheduled to take place shortly after Thanksgiving, followed by line painting.

Lillie Avenue Reconstruction. Electrical signal installation is underway. The signal supplier will be on-site this week to commission the signals.

Splash Pad. Work on Legion Park is ongoing. Delivery and installation of the new self-cleaning washrooms is set for October 16-18. The new playground equipment is assembled and groundworks are nearing completion. Landscaping around the splash pad will continue into the fall, in anticipation of a full opening in spring.

Seniors Centre Expansion. The newly expanded structure has been taking shape. Drywall in the new portion is now complete, with mud and tape, along with HVAC and mechanical work expected to begin this week. Preparation for the new siding is also about to begin, and paint and flooring selection is being finalized. The estimated completion for the project is early to mid-November.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Standby Generator. Electrical installation of the generator to be completed this week by the contractor. Electrical Safety Authority inspection will take place once work is completed.. Once approved, a planned power outage will take place to switch over to the new electrical service. The new generator will need to be tied into the plant control system, and finally commissioning of the generator. Estimated completion is the first half of November. The generator will ensure the seamless operation of the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the event of a power failure.