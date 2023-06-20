Town to throw BBQ to celebrate volunteers

The Town of Fort Frances is excited to treat local volunteers to a BBQ and provide an expression of sincere gratitude as it gets ready to host its 1st Annual Volunteer Appreciation Event.

The BBQ will be held at the Rainy Lake Square, 235 Scott St in Fort Frances on Friday June 30, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“I am proud to be the Mayor of this great community. The volunteerism and kindness that you see during events like the recent spring flood, or the various community groups that provide activities and events, shelters, food bank, firefighters and the list goes on. We have so much to be thankful for,” says Mayor Andrew Hallikas. “I look forward to the opportunity to meet a lot of volunteers and learn about the ways they are helping our Town thrive”.

Residents will get a chance to catch up with the Town of Fort Frances Council.

All are welcome to the free community event. Town Council and Staff are looking forward to seeing you at the cookout.