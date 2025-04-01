Town still searching for nominations for Junior Citizen of the Year

If you know of a local youth who has gone above and beyond for their community, it’s not too late to put their name into the running for Junior Citizen of the Year.

The Town of Fort Frances is searching for its Citizens of the Year, with the nomination period set to close at 4:00 p.m. this Friday, April 4, 2025. The town has announced they have yet to receive any nominations for Junior Citizen through their Facebook account, giving the public just under a week to nominate a deserving candidate.

According to the town’s website, the Citizen of the Year and Junior Citizen of the Year awards are meant to recognize individuals in Fort Frances who go above and beyond for the community. The Citizen of the Year award is open to those age 19 or older and who have put in work “towards the betterment of the community; and/or have made a positive difference to the lives of fellow citizens.” Meanwhile, the Junior award seeks to recognize an individual age 18 or younger who has volunteered their time to community groups “and/or have participated and contributed in sporting/theatrical/organizational events.”

The recognized individuals will be presented with a plaque from the Town of Fort Frances during the annual Volunteer Appreciation event which is usually held during National Volunteer Week.

Nomination forms for both awards are available at the front desk at the Fort Frances Civic Centre or online on the town’s website at fortfrances.ca/town/administration-finance/2025-citizen-year-award.