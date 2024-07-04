Town stands up for impacted staff

The Town of Fort Frances would like to address a recent article regarding former councillor David Kircher’s filed legal proceedings against the Town of Fort Frances, specifically to convey disappointment in the highlighting of accusations towards specific employees.

We will not be providing comments on the proceedings at this time, nor will we make contentious statements. We would like to take this opportunity to speak about the dedication and the commitment of our staff, especially those who have been publicly targeted.

Mayor Hallikas stated, “I’m proud of every one of our employees. It is the role of a Town employee to take their duties seriously and deal with every matter impartially.”

Civil servants work tirelessly for love of their community, and we are proud of every single one of our employees who have made this commitment. Working for a municipality isn’t always easy and comes with higher exposure to public criticism.

The Town of Fort Frances wishes to declare their support for our staff members, and stand by the excellence, fairness, and integrity of their work.

A tremendous thank you to all who serve the municipality, including those who have been the recipient of negative publicity. To serve our community with dedication and integrity, we must first do so within, and aim to be unwavering in our efforts to be a supportive work environment for our employees.

Editor’s Note: The article referenced in this release was not published by the Fort Frances Times.