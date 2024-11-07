Town reveals timeline for budget deliberations

The Town of Fort Frances has announced that it will be starting with its 2025 Municipal Budget Deliberations this month ahead of deciding the final budget in the new year.

In a post to the Town’s social media, communications coordinator and deputy clerk Chelsea Greig laid out the timeline the Town will be following for budget deliberations from now until the final approval in March 2025.

The deliberations begin with a special meeting on Monday, November 18, 2024. The next meeting will take place at council’s regular meeting on Monday, November 25, 2024, where user fees and water rates will be discussed. The user fee by-law will then be passed at council’s December 9, 2024 regular meeting.

Beginning in the new year, Monday, February 18, 2025 will be a special budget meeting, followed by a second special meeting on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

The final Budget Presentation and Final approval is scheduled for Monday, March 10, 2025 at the Fort Frances Civic Centre.

These Town budget deliberation meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at the Civic Centre and will be held virtually, so that members of the public may attend in-person or online. The virtual meeting links can be found on that day’s agenda on the Town’s website at www.fortfrances.ca. For those who want a printed copy of the agenda, they can contact the information desk at the Civic Centre.