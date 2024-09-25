Town raises Survivor’s Flag to recognize week of Truth and Reconciliation

The Town of Fort Frances has declared the week of Monday, September 23, 2024 through to Monday, September 30, 2024 as Truth and Reconciliation Week ahead of next Monday’s National observance and Honour Walk.

In a special ceremony and flag raising held at the Fort Frances Civic Centre yesterday, mayor Andrew Hallikas made the official proclamation following a prayer by a local elder, drum song and additional comments from a residential school survivor. The flag raising was organized by the town as well as the Truth and Reconciliation Committee, a collaborative group that is made up of representatives from more than a dozen different organizations in the district. Bill Morrison, a member of the organizing committee and community relations for Weechi-It-Te-Win Family Services, led the event, introducing the organizing committee and extending thanks to all of the businesses and organizations who have stepped up to help recognize the week and put on next week’s big walk.

“My employer Weechi-It-Te-Win Family Services, is proudly part of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee here today, with close to 20 agencies and organizations,” Morrison said.

“We’re all working together to bring awareness to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is next Monday, September 30. The agencies working together here today include Binesiwag Centre for Wellness, Community Living Fort Frances and District, Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre, Couchiching First Nation, Giishkaandago’ikwe Health Services, Treaty #3 Police, the OPP, United Native Friendship Centre, Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services, the Canadian Mental Health Association, the Rainy River District School Board, the Northwest Catholic District School Board, New Gold, Seven Generations Education Institute, the Rainy River District Women’s Shelter of Hope, the Government of Canada and Weechi-It-Te-Win Family services.”

“Local businesses have also stepped up to contribute this year,” Morrison continued.

“Safeway Fort Frances has donated over 1,000 soft drinks for the Orange Shirt Awareness Walk this committee is hosting next Monday, starting at the Point Park. New Gold has once again made a generous monetary donation to the events this year, as well as providing employees and trailers for moving golf carts from Heron Landing to Point Park. For the third year, Heron Landing has donated golf carts to the Awareness Walk for participants who are physically unable to make the walk who still want to take part. And First Student Bussing has generously offered to bus students from local schools to the September 30 walk and powwow.”

Hallikas spoke to the assembled crowd about the municipality’s commitment to truth and reconciliation, and discussed some of the aspects of the flag that was to be raised that morning.

“These are not my words, but they’re the words of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation,” he said.

Residential school survivors and students from Robert Moore School raised the Survivor’s Flag at the Fort Frances Civic Centre on Monday, September 23, 2024, to recognize Truth and Reconciliation Week in town. The week will run until next Monday, September 30, 2024, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and several events are planned to recognize the day. – Ken Kellar photo

“This commemorative flag was created by the survivors to share their expression of remembrance with the broader public and to honour all residential school survivors and families and communities impacted by the residential school system in Canada. The survivors flag represents the thoughts, emotions, experiences and hopes expressed by survivors who have shared their truths about residential schools. This flag affirms commitment to the remembrance of the lives lost through, and the lives impacted by, the residential school system, and the flag itself was developed through consultation, discussion and collaboration with Inuit, First Nation and Metis survivors.”

As the flag was raised at the civic centre, singers from Weechi-It-Te-Win Family Services and Giishkaandago’ikwe Health Services sang a drum song. The drummers were followed by elder Nancy Jones, who gave a traditional prayer and spoke briefly about her experiences with the residential school system and the impact it has had on her life.

Another residential school survivor, Mokey Morrison, shared some of her experiences as well as how important it is to remember how the residential school system has impacted so many people.

“I was sold at a very young age to a family over in International Falls,” she said.

“There, I was taken to a residential school in Sisseton, South Dakota. I wasn’t there very long, which is very fortunate, but unfortunately, my family suffered all the consequences of residential school… My mother was also a residential survivor, and because of her experiences, she ended up as many of our parents, she ended up being a chronic alcoholic. Our grandmother was also a residential school survivor. When she returned, she no longer had parenting skills, she no longer had her cultural beliefs, she no longer had ceremonies. So our mother grew up without all of that, and we, in essence, also grew up without it. I’m very, very thankful today that I was able to get away from the alcohol, as my sister has, and I have been able to reclaim some of the culture. Unfortunately, I still don’t have my language, but I’m learning.”

Following the flag raising, attendees were invited to a free barbecue lunch provided by town staff and administration.

Truth and Reconciliation events continue this week with a dinner being held for elders and residential school survivors at the Nanicost complex on Friday, followed by a drum social later that evening. Monday, September 30, 2024 will feature a sunrise ceremony, Honour Walk and Grand Council Treaty #3 and Agency One powwow.