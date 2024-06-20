Town pushes spray park grand opening

With poor weather in the forecast for the previous date of Saturday June 22, the grand opening of the splash pad at Legion Park in Fort Frances has been pushed back a day.

A Facebook post from the Town of Fort Frances says the hope is that the weather is more suitable on Sunday.

“We have been keeping a close eye on the forecast and have made the decision to postpone the grand opening one day in hope the weather cooperates and stays safe for our families. Please see the new date for the Splash Park Grand Opening, moved to June 23rd from 1-3pm,” the Town wrote.

The Saturday weather report is calling for 18 degrees and 60 per cent chance of rain while Sunday looks warmer at 24 with a lower probability of showers.

MPP Greg Rickford will be on site to host a barbecue for those in attendance. The splash pad received funding from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund which is under Rickford’s purview as Minister for Northern Development.