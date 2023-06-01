Town, province put fire bans in place

The Chief Fire official for the Town of Fort Frances as well as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has imposed a Restricted Fire Zone-Total Fire ban in the Town of Fort Frances as of Midnight last night.

A total fire ban means there is now open-air fires allowed within town limits.

“All fire pits, cook stoves and campfires that use solid fuels such as wood or charcoal,” must not be used.

The fire ban comes as a result of dry conditions in the area and very little precipitation in the forecast for the near future.

“Cooking grills and appliances with a mechanical shut off such as propane or natural gas cooking equipment, fire bowls, or fire pits are allowed but people are encouraged to use extreme caution while using these.”

MNRF fire bans mean that all local burn permits are rescinded.

Currently almost all of Northern Ontario is in a restricted fire zone with more than 10 fires burning throughout the region.

Failure to comply with the provincial burn ban can result in a fine up to $25,000, three months in jail and or the financial responsibility for any costs incurred in fighting a forest fire.