Town of Fort Frances receives new, long-awaited Aerial Ladder Truck

Fort Frances, ON – The long-awaited new aerial ladder truck has arrived at the Town of Fort Frances Fire Rescue Service.

“I can’t emphasize enough how pleased our team members are to see this modern piece of apparatus in our fire hall ready for deployment,” Town of Fort Frances Fire Chief, Tyler Moffitt said. “This new aerial ladder truck will greatly improve safety for our town’s firefighters and residents.”

The truck is a 2023 E-ONE HP 78-foot Typhoon aerial ladder truck. The new aerial ladder truck is designated Ladder 11-3 and replaces one that has been in service for 35 years, 15-years beyond recognized frontline service standards.

It is a much-needed piece of equipment that is going to be unbelievably valuable to the community of Fort Frances for the next 20 or 25 years.

After a thorough design and procurement process, the aerial ladder truck was approved by Council on March 22, 2021. Keewatin Truck Service, which is based in Winnipeg is the dealer that supplied the apparatus.

Meanwhile, by having this aerial ladder truck approved in 2021, the Town of Fort Frances demonstrated due diligence, and avoided a 40%-plus price increase.

The town’s new aerial ladder truck is a modern, essential piece of apparatus and is equipped with the latest fire fighting technology. The new truck will be used as an elevated master-stream, during ventilation operations, and rescue operations such as removing people from a roof or even an upper storey window during structure fires.

Our town’s firefighters have been busy training over the last two-days with a representative from E-ONE Fire Trucks. As well, the new aerial ladder truck is now in service and ready to serve the citizens of the Town of Fort Frances.