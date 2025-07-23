Town looks at attracting outside food trucks

An effort is underway to make easier the licencing of food trucks in Fort Frances.

Council asked during its July 14 meeting that municipal staff come up with a pilot bylaw to better regulate food trucks up to Dec. 31, 2026. A report on the pilot program will then be forwarded to council.

Out-of-town food trucks will have a streamlined business application that is done electronically or through phone call or mail. Ahead of arriving in town, operators will have applied, provided proof of insurance, proof of a Northwestern Health Unit catchment area valid health inspection, and will have suggested a location to park and operate.

Upon arrival to the food truck site, the town’s chief building official or a delegate will deliver the business licence, collect payment, and complete an inspection.

“Food trucks will also have the option of reduced pricing for short-term licences, like other municipalities offer,” according to a report to council.

A food truck survey in June netted 313 respondents and much positive feedback.

Of respondents, 91 per cent of people wanted to see more food trucks in Fort Frances. Just six per cent of people said they’d rarely go to food trucks, while 48 per cent said they’d go from once to multiple times per week, and 47 per cent said they’d go a couple times a month.

Three per cent of respondents said they would not support short-term business licences at a lower rate for food trucks, but 91 per cent said yes and five per cent were not sure.

Sixty-seven per cent of food truck operators said yes to supporting short-term business licences at a lower rate. The other 33 per cent were uncertain.

Of respondents, 93 per cent said food trucks had a positive impact on the community.

Councillor Steven Maki suggested a clear definition of food truck be provided.

“Does that mean that a vending unit is powered by a motor vehicle?” he said.

“Or is it a trailer or is it a barbecue on a stand on a sidewalk? What exactly does food truck entail because, at this point, it (definition) is pretty narrow.”

Chelsea Greig, the town’s clerk, said the definition used in current business bylaws will be used.

“It’s a refreshment vehicle or a trailer,” she said.

“We’ll have a full definition that will come in the bylaw.”

Licences currently cost $235 a year. The proposed bylaw will raise that to $270 a year or $180 for 20 weeks, $100 for a month, $75 for a week, and $40 for one to two days.

Trucks must be located at places with washroom accessibility. Other municipalities have designated spots for food trucks when they are located on town property.

The town may request amendments to designated-locations as the pilot program proceeds but would like to start with one location per Scott Street downtown block, with permission of the adjacent business, one Splash Park location, one Memorial Sports Centre location, and a single Rainy Lake Square location.

Multiple locations as assigned by municipal staff will be considered at the Sorting Gap Marina.

There will be a $20 daily fee for town property placement. That fee would be waived for special events at the Sorting Gap Marina or when the consenting business is also providing washroom access.

The Sorting Gap Marina is suggested to have location fees waived.

“This is a great opportunity to drive citizens and tourists to the town’s most beautiful asset and potentially increasing recreation (walking path) leading to a more active community,” according to a report to council.

Coun. John McTaggart asked if there has been an indication of how many trucks could converge on Fort Frances and how much of town staff’s time that volume would take.

Greig said the current number of trucks hasn’t been a burden on town staff.

“But we’re hoping that, by having this pilot, we can measure this and know if it’s going to work forward,” she said.