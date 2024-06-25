Town invites input into future of arts and culture

There will be several opportunities for residents to have a say on the future of arts and culture in Fort Frances.

A consulting team from Nordicity is holding several pop-up engagement sessions in different locations throughout town the opportunities are as follows:

Tuesday, June 25th at the Sorting Gap Marina – 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26th at the Fort Frances Museum and Culture Centre – 12-2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26th at the Fort Frances Public Library – 4 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 27th at the Rainy Lake Market – 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 27th at the Fort Frances Senior Centre – 2- 4 p.m.

According to the event page the pop ups give residents a chance to “engage in the development of the Town of Fort Frances’ Culture Plan and Museum Strategic Plan! These plans aim to identify priorities, provide directions, and anticipate future challenges to ensure community access and support for the arts, culture, heritage sector, and the Museum in Fort Frances.”

There is also an online survey available for public input at https://tinyurl.com/4vykv4h3