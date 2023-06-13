Town expected to begin search for permanent CAO candidate soon

The Town of Fort Frances has been without a permanent CAO since Faisal Anwar left at the end of March. Following his departure, Travis Rob, operations and facilities manager, accepted the interim CAO role.

“Travis has really helped us out by stepping up,” says Mayor Andrew Hallikas.

Regarding the hire of a new CAO, Hallikas says he first needs to discuss the matter with council. He expects to do so within the next month.

Though nothing is definite yet, Hallikas says the hunt for a CAO will likely begin with about two or three months left on Rob’s six-month contract. Rob assumed the interim position at the beginning of April.

The mayor also says that nothing precludes Rob from applying for the permanent CAO role. Should he choose not to bid on the job, Rob would return to his position as operations and facilities manager.