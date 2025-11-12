Town clerks conduct Halloween elopement spree

On Friday, Oct. 31, Municipal Clerk Chelsea Greig and Communications Coordinator and Deputy Clerk Ally Lewis conducted four marriage ceremonies in a clearing on the Eighth St. Trails in Fort Frances.

This is the second elopement day the two Town of Fort Frances clerks have conducted this year, amounting to eight newly married couples so far.

The idea came to Greig after she conducted a few marriages in one day earlier in the year.

“I had a couple town hall weddings one day, and I knew that elopement services were available in other places, as packages,” she said.

“So I wanted to do something similar.”

On Aug. 29 they married four couples on a dock along Rainy River, including one couple who won the opportunity to be married by Mayor Andrew Hallikas.

The Town announced the Halloween elopement day on Sept. 15, and the day filled quickly.

“I want to say within the first few hours of having it posted we had three to four spots filled,” Greig said.

Lewis says that the couples who have been married have all had positive reactions.

“It’s really positive, they’re excited for it,” she said.

“We take the guess work out of it and even when we post online that we were having this one that was a good response of people saying ‘that’s so fun, what a neat idea.’ We have a standard ceremony, nobody has asked to change it.”

Grieg did note, though, that they might be open to changes if a couple wishes to use their own vows or something similar.

The clerks even offered to dress up in witch’s hats to conduct the Halloween ceremonies, but the couples getting married declined the option.

The elopement section on the Town’s website says couples can have up to 15 guests for their ceremony, though some locations may allow for more. Couples married on Halloween varied from one pair who recently relocated to Fort Frances from southern Ontario and decided to truly elope, with only their witnesses knowing they were tying the knot, to another couple who came from out of town and had a large group of family and friends on hand for the occasion.

Town of Fort Frances deputy clerk Ally Lewis, left, conducts a ceremony during the town’s most recent Elopment Day at the Eighth Street Trails on Halloween Day. The town is planning one more elopement day in December of this year, and then plans to make it a monthly occurrence in 2026. – Allan Bradbury photo

The Town has scheduled its next elopement day with a bit more of a wintry backdrop. Friday Dec. 12, has been opened up for an elopement day in Rainy Lake Square, with the hope of snow, with the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre nearby so couples can warm up and use the restroom if needed. Council Chambers at the Fort Frances Civic Centre is also always booked as an alternative location for elopements in case of inclement weather.

The requirements for an elopement are listed on the Town of Fort Frances website.

The typical charge for the elopement is $500 which includes the cost of a marriage licence. If a couple already has a valid Ontario marriage licence, or only wants to renew their vows, the cost for the ceremony is $347.

The website says elopement days are ideal for couples who are having an out-of-country wedding but need to be officially married in Canada; are looking for an affordable wedding; are opting for a low-key, intimate celebration; for couples for whom Fort Frances holds personal significance for them; they want to have a low-impact wedding for the environment; or if they want an easy-to-plan wedding.

The elopement section on the website also lists dates for future elopement days coming up with one scheduled per month in 2026, including a rainbow themed pride day in June.

To apply for a marriage licence, couples need two pieces of unexpired, government-issued ID including one with a photo. If either party has been previously married they will also need original or certified copies of divorce or annulment paperwork.

Two witnesses are also required to sign the paperwork as well, though witnesses can be provided as required for an additional fee.

For more information on Town of Fort Frances pop-up elopement days you can visit the Town’s website and search ‘elopement’ or you can email clerks@fortfrances.ca.