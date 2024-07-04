Town clarifies regulations regarding calendar parking

Question: What is calendar parking?

Answer: Calendar Parking is having vehicles only allowed to park on one side of the road, with sides rotating on odd and even days. Signage is throughout town to reflect allowable days.

Q: What times is it in effect?

A: 24 hours it’s enforced, with the new cycle starting at 9:00am.

Q: Is it only seasonal?

A: No, Calendar Parking is throughout the year.

Q: Why do we use Calendar Parking?

A: Primary reasons for using Calendar Parking are:

﻿﻿To Provide enough space for two-way traffic flow.

﻿﻿To Allow space for emergency vehicles (ex. Fire, Ambulance, Police) to get through easily and quickly in case of an emergency.

﻿﻿To allow snowplow/removal and street sweepers to schedule appropriately.

Q: What happens when people don’t follow Calendar Parking?

A: When Calendar Parking isn’t followed, the following can and does happen:

﻿It reduces space for emergency vehicles in case of an emergency.

﻿There’s not enough space for two-way traffic flow.

﻿﻿It increases risk of vehicle collisions.

﻿Snowplow/removal and street sweepers may not be able to effectively operate.

﻿By-Law and Police authorized to issue parking tickets.

Other things to know:

﻿Calendar parking does not allow temporary parking as to not hinder traffic flow.

﻿By-Law Enforcement is very complaint-based, and to help ensure we are focusing on problematic areas, we appreciate residents helping with identifying those areas. Please use FortFrances.ca/Customer-Complaint-Form.

﻿By-law does have every right to ticket should calendar parking not be followed. Fees start at $20. These can be paid at the Town of Fort Frances Civic Centre.