Town addresses confusion about home drainage and sump pumps

On Wednesday the Town of Fort Frances issued a public notice regarding the connection of sump pumps to residential sewer pipes.

“Due to some confusion regarding sump pit discharge, please take notice that under By-law 06/16 and the Ontario Building Code (2012), foundation drains and subsoil drainage pipes are not permitted to connect to the building sewer,” the notice reads.

Because of the potential for freezing, a seasonal allowance can be made to connect residential sump pumps to a building’s sewer, the statement explains.

“Seasonal exemption can be granted through 8.2(b) of By-law 06/16 to annually permit the connection of sump pit discharge to the building sewer between October 15 and March 31 by application to the Town’s Public Works office.”

The town also clarified permitting rules around installing drainage around one’s property as well.

“Please also take notice that though repairs to weeping tile and foundation waterproofing do not require a building permit, installation of sump pits and weeping tile do require a building permit.”

Anyone with questions, can contact the Planning and Development Department at (807) 274-5323 or the Public Works office at (807) 274-9893.