Tour de Fort brings rock show to bass championship

Skye Wallace and Goodnight Sunrise will fill the big tent with rock music in just a couple of weeks as Tour de Fort brings a summer show to town.

Charles Fisher is the president of Tour de Fort, he says one of the bands initially contacted them.

“We were approached by Goodnight Sunrise about potentially coming through Fort Frances,” Fisher said. “They got in contact with us because they know Skye and we’ve obviously worked with her before and she really likes to come to Fort Frances. They gave us some dates and it just happened to coincide with the [Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship].”

Knowing it wouldn’t make sense to try and hold an event at the same time as the tournament, Tour de Fort went to the bass championship board.

“We approached them with the idea and they took it to their board of directors,” Fisher said. “There was apparently a handful of groups that approached them for that date and they selected Tour de Fort.”

Fisher hopes the show will bring out rock music fans.

“It’s going to be a big rock party, they’re both great Canadian, female-fronted bands that have been touring across the country,” he said. “They bring a lot of energy and great, great performances.”

A lot of people will be familiar with Skye Wallace as she has played Fort Frances a few times now. Most recently at La Place Rendez-Vous last November.

“She keeps coming back to Fort Frances because she loves it, ” Fisher said.

The show should prove to be high energy if Fisher’s description of Goodnight Sunrise is accurate.

Skye Wallace, seen here during her performance at La Place Rendez-Vous in November 2022, will be returning to Fort Frances to play the Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship on Thursday, July 20, 2023, along with rockers Goodnight Sunrise. – Allan Bradbury photo

“It’s going to be a high-energy show,” Fisher said. “There’s confetti cannons and a keytar solo, so it’s a really good time.”

Tickets are available now for the July 20 show under the tent at the Sorting Gap Marina. You can pick them up at Ski’s Variety, the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre or online at tourdefortmusic.eventbrite.ca. They cost $20 and will be $25 at the door.

Look out for stories about both acts in our Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship special edition.