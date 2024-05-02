Tour De Fort Announces 2024-’25 series lineup

Following a successful 30th anniversary season, Tour de Fort’s 2024-2025 lineup features more award-winning and iconic Canadian artists from across the country. With a broad range of genres and styles, this season is sure to feature something for everyone’s taste. Featuring winners of JUNO Awards, Canadian Country Music Awards, Canadian Folk Music Awards, Music NL and Nova Scotia Music Awards, as well as numerous additional nominations at the JUNOs, CCMAs, CFMAs, East Coast Music Awards and the prestigious Polaris Prize shortlist, this season brings a critically-acclaimed lineup of musicians to Townshend Theatre.

September 25, 2024: ALLISON LUPTON

Allison Lupton hails from the heart of rural Ontario where her love for music took root in church choirs and local sessions. From playing for community dances to soloing with orchestras, Allison has found her voice as a singer-songwriter and flutist after more than a quarter century performing in Canada and abroad. Along the way, Allison has received accolades from international press, as well as her peers at home, winning Folk Music Ontario’s “Songs From the Heart” and multiple Canadian Folk Music Award nominations including Traditional Singer of the Year.

November 5, 2024: TIM HICKS (ACOUSTIC DUO)

Tim Hicks continues to lead the way with his sure-footed everyman approach – expanding the songwriting and style that has helped define today’s country music. Delivering track after track with unparalleled quality and consistency, Hicks’ ascent as an elite chart-topping act since making his country label debut in 2013 is undeniable.

December 6, 2024: IAN SHERWOOD

Guitar, saxophone, huge songwriting, and a voice that won him a Canadian Folk Music Award for Contemporary Singer, Ian Sherwood Brings the Light to every stage he stands on. A born story-teller and a constant creator, his music dances the line between folk and pop. His live performances thrive on intimacy. Whether it’s a theatre show or a large festival stage, his persona is irresistible and completely destroys fourth walls.

February 8, 2025: AYSANABEE

Aysanabee (Ace-in-abbey) is a two-time JUNO award-winning alternative indie artist, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer-songwriter. He is Oji-Cree, Sucker Clan of Sandy Lake First Nation, a remote fly-in community in the far reaches of Northwestern Ontario. He now calls Toronto home, and began creating music under his mother’s maiden name when moments of stillnessallowed him to slow down and create music that represents him as an artist.

March 26, 2025: DIRTY CATFISH BRASS BAND

Hailing from Winnipeg, Manitoba and formed in the fall of 2011, Dirty Catfish Brass Band has become a constant at local festivals and venues. Much like the great brass bands from New Orleans, DCBB are dedicated to offering their community a gathering place to feel the joy of music and dance. Their positive and joyful approach to music has been an asset to many community organizations: The Winnipeg Jets, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, CancerCare Manitoba, United Way Winnipeg, and the Manitoba Marathon among them.

April 24, 2025: RUM RAGGED

2021 JUNO Award Nominees, Rum Ragged, take a bold approach to the distinct folk music of their home, the Eastern Canadian island of Newfoundland. With a reverence for their roots and a creative, contemporary edge, this young band has quickly become known as the finest performers of their great, living, musical tradition. Boasting bouzouki, fiddle, bodhran, banjo, guitar, and button accordion, these new champions of East Coast music enliven and enlighten audiences with their signature blend of Newfoundland folk.

Series passports which get you into all six shows on one ticket are available for purchase now. They cost $125 until Sept. 1 After Sept. 1 they will cost $150. You can purchase your passport for next year’s series at Ski’s Variety or the Fort Frances Public Library or tourdefort.com.

Tour de Fort is a non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers. Every dollar raised through the sale of passports, tickets, and the generous support of sponsors goes back into bringing high quality entertainment to Fort Frances and the Rainy River District, and to support the performing arts in our community. For three decades, Tour de Fort has been guided by volunteers passionate about bringing the performing arts to our community.