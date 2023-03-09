Tickets for Foundation High Tea Now Available

Tickets for the Riverside Foundation High Tea in Honour of June Keddie are available and selling quickly. Currently, about 40% of tickets have already been claimed. “I’m not surprised to see the fast uptake in ticket sales,” said Allison Cox Foundation Director “The Spring Luncheon has always been a popular event, and with the combination of the three-year hiatus due to COVID and this year’s luncheon honouring June, this was to be expected.

The High Tea will be taking place on Saturday, April 29 at the Robert Moore School gym at 11:30am. The afternoon will be an opportunity for guests to socialize at an event that June, past Foundation Board member, loved attending and supporting, while at the same time giving back to one of the many organizations that June volunteered for.

Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at the Foundation Office in the main lobby of LVGH during regular office hours Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:00pm. Tickets can also be reserved by calling the Foundation Office at 274-4803.

The committee is currently seeking donations of new and gently used purses, jewellery, accessories and home decor for the always popular Boutique. In addition, the committee is looking to borrow triple tier desert trays. If you have any items you would like to donate, or trays to lend please contact the Foundation Office.

The committee will be hitting the ground running soon to solicit donations for use in the penny table and silent auction. If you are interested in making a donation but have not been approached, please reach out to the Foundation office.

This year, all funds raised through the luncheon will go towards the purchase of Lithotomy Boot Stirrups which will not only be of use in the Operating Room but will also support the Regional Surgical program. This equipment, which comes with a price tag of ~$9,500 is integral in obtaining proper positioning of the pelvic area during procedures that require access to this region.

The Riverside Foundation for Health Care is the fundraising entity for Riverside Health Care Facilities. It is our mission to raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment, the support of patient/client services, and the improvement of medical facilities for all residents of the area served by Riverside Health Care. Donors can choose to designate their donation to a specific facility, department, or approved piece of capital equipment. Every dollar designated to a specific fund is used for it’s intended purpose. Riverside Foundation honours the capital approval process that is in place at Riverside Facilities and is only able to support the purchase of any medical equipment, support patient/client services, and support any improvement of medical facilities that has been granted approval by Riverside Health Care Facilities.