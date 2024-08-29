Thursday Bulletin gets conveniently curbside

Every Thursday marks a tradition here at the Fort Frances Times – it’s when our dedicated carriers and staff set out to deliver copies of the Thursday Bulletin to every house in Fort Frances.

Starting next week, we are making a change that we hope you’ll appreciate.

Over the past several months, we’ve been working on a pilot project with the Town of Fort Frances, distributing dozens of bright red newspaper boxes around town to complement our traditional door-to-door newspaper delivery. The boxes offer residents a convenient way to easily access their free Thursday newspaper.

And for our current subscribers, don’t fret! You will continue to get delivery to your home every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

One huge benefit is that we can get the news out to you that much faster. Often, papers aren’t delivered until the early evening; with our new boxes, the Bulletin will be available everywhere in town by early afternoon — perfect for picking up your copy on the way home.

As well, the shift to newspaper box delivery deals with a historical backlog of stop-delivery requests from residents, some lingering since the 1990s.

And, it helps us reduce our environmental footprint, by cutting down on the fuel used by staff to deliver so many papers.

A list of box locations can be found on our web site at fftimes.com/redbox, and in today’s paper. As this is still a pilot program, there will likely be changes and additions to locations, which we’ll update for our readers.

We know that some residents may still prefer doorstep delivery of their Thursday news. And the way to get that is easy — just subscribe to the Times! Subscribers in Fort Frances get all three papers – the Tuesday and Thursday Bulletins, and the Wednesday Times – delivered to your doorstep every week. Plus, every subscriber to the Times gets full access to the digital editions of our stories, going back more than 20 years – all for just $99 per year.

And for those hungry for even more Rainy River District content, we invite you to subscribe to our free “Daily Headlines” newsletter.

In an era where many Canadian communities no longer have a local newspaper, change is inevitable for us to continue to serve our role, capturing the stories across our district.

Our goal is to keep you, our readers, informed on what’s impacting our community every week. Whether it’s updates on local initiatives, education events, community happenings, or sports games, the Times – and the Bulletin – serves as your window on your community, helping you stay connected and engaged. We document not only individual stories, but also the collective milestones that have shaped our town’s history — and its future.

This modest change is an important part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the sustainability of the Fort Frances Times – and preserve local print news for years to come.

Our team remains committed to delivering your local news in the manner that best serves you, as we work towards a sustainable future for Northwestern Ontario’s premier community newspaper – the Fort Frances Times.