Thunder Bay resident found unconscious; now facing charges

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), received a call for service for an individual passed out in their vehicle.

On March 13, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m., OPP responded with Kenora Emergency Medical Service (EMS) to an individual passed out in their vehicle on Second Street in Fort Frances. The driver was suspected to be impaired by drugs. After the accused was arrested, a false name was provided to officers to mislead the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, 35 year-old Thunder Bay resident has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Impaired Operation – alcohol and drugs and Obstruct Peace Officer.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was issued.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on April 24, 2023

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.