Three visitors arrested locally on drug charges

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Officers from the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged three individuals for drug trafficking, thanks to an investigation conducted by Frontline Patrol Officers of the Fort Frances OPP.

On Tuesday, September 24 at approximately 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to a local hotel, they began an investigation into three individuals located there.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of all of them.

A 48 year old Thunder Bay man, has been arrested and charged with the following offences: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; and Failure to comply with release order (x2).

A 27 year old woman and 34-year-old man, both of Thunder Bay have also been arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Two of the accused were remanded into custody and will next appear in front of the Ontario Court of Justice Fort Frances, on September 27. The third was released with a court date scheduled for November 4, in the Ontario Court of Justice Fort Frances.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit substances in the Rainy River District, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000. You may also report online at: http://www.p3tips.com/273.