Third Street West four-laner construction set for Spring 2025

The Town of Fort Frances has approved the reconstruction of Third Street between Central Avenue and York Avenue. Starting next in spring next year, that bumpy and degraded section of road will be rebuilt into a new section.

“I’m wondering how we’re going to address the bridge line up, particularly on weekends on this construction starts,” said Councilor John McTaggart.

In a vote at the last town council meeting on Monday, July 8, council voted in favor of awarding a contract to reconstruct the section of Third Street between Central Avenue and York Avenue. This section of road is known for long border line ups on the south side of the street going east, and the uneven, bumpy water puddle mess of a road on the north side going west.

“I hope that administration will give that lots of thought,” said McTaggart. “I think back to reconstruction at central and 2nd, and we ran into some significant problems with that. Hoping we give this a really good thought.”

The contract for $5,082,707 was awarded to Bay City Contractors, who have done work for the town in the past. Their bid came in $750,000 lower than the bid made by Makkinga Contracting and had significant changes to the initially proposed storm sewer system.

“We were short in grading and storm sewer,” said Travis Rob, manager of operations & facilities. “The big difference was in the sanitary sewer.”

The contract was more expensive than the town had initially budgeted for, and the administration’s report suggested the shortfall be rolled into the 2025 budget. Rob said that the initial engineering study had come in at a lower cost than what was proposed in the final version.

“The report speaks to a $572,000 shortfall in funding,” said McTaggart. “It’s a little concerning.”