“These Are the Names I Know” musical revue opens tonight

If you’re ready to have your name called, head to the Townshend Theatre this week to take in the newest Fort Frances High School musical revue thats all about names.

Students at the high school have been preparing for the revue “These Are the Names I Know” for a few months now, and are ready to hit the stage beginning today, Thursday, November 2, 2023, and running each night until Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Each song in the show features a name in the title, or even just somewhere in the song itself. The playlist of tunes spans from the early 60s all the way to today, and crosses musical genres in a way you won’t quite expect until you hear it. Nothing is off the tables here, and some song choices might bring you back to younger days watching some of your favourite TV shows.

Students run through the dress rehearsal of the musical revue, set to open tonight. Get your tickets at the door or online. – Ken Kellar photo

The show begins at 7:00 p.m. each night of the performance, and tickets are available for $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Online tickets can be purchased at www.ticketscene.ca/events/46283/qrcode.

So grab your tickets and get down to the Townshend Theatre this week to take in “These Are the Names I Know” to see if your name is one that gets called.