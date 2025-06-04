The search is on for Fort Frances’ next Mini King and Queen

It’s time to crown new Fort Frances royalty as the Mini King and Queen event returns ahead of Canada Day.

The annual event is once again open to registration from now until Tuesday, June 10, 2025, allowing those interested in participating just under a week to submit their names. The event itself is scheduled to take place at the Rainy Lake Square on Monday, June 23, 2025, beginning at 6:30 p.m., and will crown a new mini king and mini queen in time for Canada Day festivities.

Event organizer Melissa Gushulak said the event will be open to the first five boys and five girls who register, and each registration will cost $5.

“It will be open for ages four to seven as of July 1, who live in the Rainy River District,” Gushulak said.

“Each contestant will get a bag full of goodies, toys, arts and craft supplies, basically a bag full of summer fun. Then the actual crowned winners will get a banner, a crown and separate prizes.”

Each contestant who participates will be given a few questions to answer in advance of the event, allowing them to practice their answers and hopefully avoid any stage fright when it comes to answering the questions in front of an audience, Gushulak said.

The event is a bit earlier in the month this year so that the winners have the chance to enter into the Canada Day parade, and Gushulak said she also opens the opportunity up to the previous year’s winners as well, giving them one last event to enjoy as the outgoing royalty.

With less than a week left before registration closes for the 2025 Fort Frances Mini King and Queen event, Gushulak said it can fill up quickly depending on the year, so anyone interested in participating can contact her through her Facebook page or by calling or texting her at 807-275-8526. Gushulak also said she is still on the search for prizes for the event, so anyone who is willing to donate to the contestants and winners is welcome to get ahold of her through the same methods.

“If anyone has any questions, feel free to contact me or call me if you’re not quite sure of how it goes, and I’d be happy to help anybody out,” she said.