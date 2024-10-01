The Bargain Shop launches Thanksgiving Food Drive

Hunger doesn’t take a holiday, for people struggling to make ends meet.

That’s why The Bargain Shop is launching its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, which will run until October 10.

To help, simply drop off your donations of non-perishable food and personal care items at the store’s donation box. Shelf-stable canned and boxed items are ideal, such as canned meat, vegetables, soups or stews. The annual campaign helps The Salvation Army’s food bank provide some relief to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving and the Christmas Holidays.

“Every little bit counts,” said The Bargain Shop o its Facebook page.

According to the Salvation Army, rising food and fuel prices, static incomes, high unemployment and changes to benefits are causing many families to struggle to put food on the table, let alone buy basic necessities. Individuals experiencing food insecurity are forced to choose between buying food and paying other bills. Parents choose between eating dinner and giving their portion to their children.

“Could you stop in at The Bargain Shop and say ‘can’ do?” asks the Salvation Army. “Every donated items would be gratefully appreciated.”

The Bargain Shop is located at 360 Scott Street in Fort Frances.

The Thanksgiving Food Drive is one of many initiatives held by the store through the holiday season, including the popular Fill-a-Sleigh toy drive.