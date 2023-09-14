Terry Fox run this Sunday

The Terry Fox run has been a beloved Canadian tradition for four decades. Every September, Canadians from coast to coast continue the Marathon of Hope in Terry Fox’s memory, and raise money to run cancer outta town.

The Fort Frances Terry Fox Run will take place this Sunday, September 17, at the Sorting Gap Marina. Registration starts at 1 p.m., with the run getting underway at 2 p.m.

Participants can run, walk, or wheel, and all ages and abilities are more than welcome to take part.

Participants are asked to register online, at Terryfox.org. Donations can be collected there as well, and go straight to the Terry Fox Foundation.

If you want to support a participant, without taking part in the run, donations can be made towards local runners and teams.

As of this morning, a team from Gizhewaadiziwin, and eight participants are registered. The run is being organized by the Volunteer Bureau. For more information, check them out on Facebook.