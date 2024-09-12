Terry Fox run goes this Sunday

The annual Fort Frances Terry Fox Run will take place this Sunday, starting at the Sorting Gap Marina.

The run takes place annually on the second Sunday after Labour Day in memory of its namesake who lost his leg to cancer and endeavoured to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research in 1980.

Fox’s cancer unfortunately returned and his run was cut short just outside Thunder Bay.

Between community runs and school runs, the Terry Fox Run has raised over $850 million which has helped fund cancer research around the world.

In Fort Frances the community Terry Fox Run is organized by the Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau in cooperation with other volunteers in the community and other sponsors.

The Fort Frances Terry Fox Run starts at 2 p.m. and runners are encouraged to register online at terry ahead of the event. The run is approximately five kilometres from the Sorting Gap Marina to Seven Oaks and back and participants can choose to walk, run or cycle.