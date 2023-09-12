Tender for new recycling centre to stay local

A local contractor has been selected to restore recycling infrastructure for the residents of Fort Frances.

Richard Wieringa’s $210,353.98 plus $10,000 contingency bid to re-build the recycling centre and $92,654.84 plus contingency to install the base for a new landfill scale, came in at less than half of a larger company’s bid, giving him the edge to win the contract. Tom Jones Corp of Thunder Bay bid $500,000.00 for the recycling centre, plus $350,000.00 for the scale construction.

Town staff felt that the small, local contractor was able to offer a lower bid due to lower overhead costs, and proximity to the site. His bid will also enable recycling services to be restored before winter; other parties interested didn’t see a way to complete the work before spring.

Town council approved a contingency fund of $70,707.84 plus the town’s portion of HST for the project, due in part to an increase in concrete costs since the initial budget was set.

According to a staff report, the return of curbside collection is currently slated for mid-Fall of 2023 and will coincide with the completion of the recycle depot which has a targeted substantial completion date of October 31, 2023.

Curbside recycling was suspended following a fire at the facility in late May. Since then, drop-off services have been restored, with bins available for overflow.

In other capital improvement news:

2) Sinclair Street. Construction is on-going. The watermain has been completed and the contractor is working on removal of the old watermain, grouting and old sewer main and the completion of the new sewer main. Contractors are also working on the road base. They will then start preparations for curb and gutter and concrete work, followed by paving.

3) Lillie Avenue Reconstruction. Electrical signals are expected to be delivered during September. Installation can then be completed and commissioning can take place. The new signals will be installed at Legion Park, to facilitate the road crossing of park-goers.

4) Splash Pad. The new splash pad has been commissioned and had a very successful soft opening on Labour Day Weekend. Assembly of the new play structure is underway. Washrooms, sidewalks, basketball court and landscaping to continue through the Fall.

5) Hallet and Owandem Waterfront Park Design. A site visit took place the week of August 14. Consultants are currently undertaking a documentation review, which is the next key step in the project. The goal of the project is a new showcase for the vessels at the waterfront.

6) Seniors Centre Expansion. Pool tables have been moved out of the existing area and electrical demo is done. Framing for the interior in original building is about to commence. Soffit and fascia complete, while plumbing, electrical and HVAC are all on-going. Door and windows installation will take place in roughly two weeks, followed by insulation and vapour barrier.

7) Wastewater Treatment Plant Standby Generator. The new equipment fell short of commissioning the generator prior to the August 20 power outage, due to the need for an additional part (splitter box). Parts required are on order and the generator expected to be commissioned by mid-October.

8) Natatorium Rehabilitation. The Request for Tender for pool upgrades has been issued with a closing date of October 3, 2023. Work on rehabilitation is scheduled to commence on November 6, 2023.