Teddy Bear Picnic tomorrow

Not even rain can dampen the fun of the Teddy Bear Picnic – it’s going ahead this Friday, rain or shine.

The annual event will be held in the lawn of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. In the event of rain, it will move indoors to the auditorium of the memorial Sports Centre. Either way, it will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., tomorrow, Friday, June 28. Admission is $5 per person. Kids aged two and under, and stuffies of all ages, can enter for free. You can bring your own picnic, or buy hotdogs at $2 from the Lakers barbecue.

“It’s a really fun, family event,” said Brittany Renaud, Children’s Service coordinator at the FFPLTC. There’s something for everyone whether they’re young or young at heart, from bouncy castles and face painting, to Lakers players running the barbecue. There will be a Spry petting zoo and EMS and fire trucks to check out. Although the animals will have to stay outside if it rains., even the wildest stuffies will be allowed in the auditorium.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. Who doesn’t want to pet a mini donkey, or jump in a bouncy castle?” said Renaud.

This year, she is trying to make the Teddy Bear Picnic extra special, by breaking the record for the longest conga line in a public library – Renaud is confident Fort Frances can easily smash the record.

The Picnic has been a fixture of the summer since 1984, and brings together a range of local business and organizations, and around 500 participants. Support has come from Safeway, New Gold and Tbaytel, to make the day a success. There will also be volunteers from the Fort Frances Lakers and the Ogimaa Binesiiyog Stewardship Youth Rangers.

“We really want to thank everyone who’s helped out,” said Renaud. “It’s a great community event.”