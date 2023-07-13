Teddy Bear Picnic goes tomorrow at library

The Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre is hosting the annual Teddy Bear Picnic tomorrow starting at 11 a.m.

Many community groups will be on hand with activities for kids and their stuffed animals.

Entry to the event costs $5 and families are welcome to bring their own picnics or buy hot dogs for $2 each.

Activities include music, face painting, the Spry Farm Petting Zoo, bouncy castles and more.

Children’s services clerk Brit- tany Renaud is new to Fort Frances and says she’s really excited to use the event to get to know the community.