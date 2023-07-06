Teddy Bear Picnic goes next week at Fort Frances Library

If you go to the library next Friday you better go in disguise, though if you’re reading this you’re not in for much of a surprise, as next Friday the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre will be holding its annual Teddy Bear Picnic.

Aside from teddy bears (or other stuffed animals) and their owners, many local community groups will be there with fun activities and information for kids and parents alike.

Brittany Renaud, newly-minted children’s services clerk at the Fort Frances Library, says there will be plenty of activities.

Kenora Rainy River Child and Family Services, the Northwestern Health Unit, the OPP and other emergency services, Seven Generations Education Institute, the Fort Frances Museum, the Métis Nation of Ontario, EarlyON, and Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services will all be in attendance with activities for kids and parents.

“Kenora Rainy River Child and Family Services will have information on foster parenting as well as a bean bag toss and egg and spoon races,” Renaud said. “The health unit will be focusing on sun safety… Seven Generations is focusing on Ojibwe language and may have a fishing activity. We’ll also have sensory bins, headbands with bear ears from EarlyON I think, and lots of bubbles from different groups.”

Entry to the event is $5 per person for anyone over two years old. Families can choose to bring their own picnics or can buy hotdogs for $2 each.

Other activities will include music, face painting, the Spry Farm Petting Zoo as well as bouncy castles and more.

The Salvation Army has also come on board and will have stuffed animals for children who don’t have one.

Being new to the community, Renaud is hoping to use the opportunity to get to know local families.

“I’m really excited to know everyone,” she said. “I think this is the perfect kind of event where I can get to know the kids and the different groups I’ll be working with in the future.”

The Teddy Bear Picnic kicks off at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 14 at the Fort Frances Public Library. In the event of rain, activities will be moved into the nearby arena.