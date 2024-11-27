Tech toys for your (Amazon free) Christmas list at Wilson’s

We live in the age of technology, and its just a fact of life that most wish lists these days are heavy on the electronics.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing! As technological research continues to advance by leaps and bounds, the benefits eventually trickle down to the public in the form of bits and bobs that can do a lot to make our lives easier, cleaner, more organized or just more fun. Sure, self-driving cars may not be the most reliable things on the road right now, but there are plenty of other consumer electronics that can make your day better, if you only know where to look.

Wilson’s Business Solutions in Fort Frances is one such place. A fixture of the Fort Frances business scene, Wilson’s is the place to go for office goods and supplies, but it also carries a wide range of electronics to make work, and life, easier and more convenient.

Passing through the aisles at Wilson’s, you might be surprised to see there are plenty of products aimed at those who enjoy listening to music at home or on the go. They carry a number of different speakers for your computer and phone to allow you to play your tunes or podcasts loud and carry on with other work. Portable bluetooth speakers are available to take your songs with you out on the road, camping, relaxing near the water, and more.

For those who are usually connected to a pair of headphones, Wilson’s also carries a neat little gadget that can save your favourite wired set of ‘phones from the trash heap. The device is a Bluetooth Audio Adapter, a transmitter that works by connecting to your phone or other device wirelessly, and then plugging your wired headphones into it. Phone manufacturers have largely abandoned the headphone jack on their newest phones in order to chase decreased bezel widths (the space between useable screen and the edge of the phone) and thinner products, but for those who prefer wired headphones to their wireless compatriots, it’s felt like they’ve been left in the dust. These products allow you to enjoy the best of both worlds, and the bluetooth adapter is small and easily contained in a pocket as you go about your day.

Of course, there are few things quite as handy as a laptop, and while smartphones have gotten to the point where most of the day-to-day business can be taken care of through one, there are those out there who still like to have a laptop handy. Wilson’s can help you there as well, with plenty of different laptops available for those students heading off to college for the first time, or for adding to the business to help keep track of your daily necessities. Not only can you pick up a laptop, but there are also a wide range of computer mice available for purchase, from wired to wireless, plain to colourful, heavy duty to “good enough for the job.”

Wilson’s also carries every different type of cable you might need to get your home or office set up, including cables that you can use to connect your phone to your television so you can show off all the latest vacation photos in stunning high definition on your big screen TV.

Now look, I understand this is supposed to be about high-tech items, but sometimes all you want to do is throw your phone away and go back to living completely off grid, disconnected from the hustle and bustle of social media, constant updates and spammy websites. Therefore, it would be remiss of me to not mention that Wilson’s also carries plenty of art supplies if all you’re looking for is to disconnect. You also don’t have to be an established artist to shop their supplies. There are plenty of kits available that give you everything you need to get started painting watercolour, acrylic, oil, pencil crayon and more. They carry kits for etching art, painting by numbers, or just pencil sketching.

Online or off, high-tech or low, there’s plenty of Christmas gift ideas to be had at Wilsons Business Solutions.