Taking Care of Your Yard During a Heat Wave

As temperatures rise, so should the care of your yard’s lawn and landscape. However, it’s important to ensure your yard is healthy before a heat wave hits.

“The healthier your grass, trees, and shrubs, the more resistant it will be to summer’s extreme temperatures. Lawns, in particular, that have healthy grass leaves and deeper roots are able to store more moisture,” says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation, which encourages people to care for and use their outdoor spaces.

Here are a few recommendations on protecting your yard during a heat wave from The TurfMutt Foundation.

Water at the right times. The best time to water the lawn and plants is in the early morning or late evening when its cooler.

The best time to water the lawn and plants is in the early morning or late evening when its cooler. Don’t over water. It’s okay to make your grass work hard for its water. With little water, grass will send its roots deeper, seeking water. The grass then does a better job of sequestering carbon and releasing oxygen.

Also, most turfgrasses—and there are hundreds of species—will go brown during summer months where water is more scarce. It will “green up” again when conditions change.