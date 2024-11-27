Take care of your leather goods and they’ll take care of you

About two years ago, I got a really nice pair of boots.

They’re a pair of Blundstone, a brand I had never heard of before I walked into McTaggart’s on Scott Street.

I am rough on my shoes. I tend to buy at a reasonable (to me) price (around $70) and I wear them until they’ve got almost nothing left. It’s not uncommon for my sneakers to be more thread than bare by the end, with a tread that’s been worn almost perfectly smooth.

When I went into McTaggart’s in search of a new pair of shoes that year, I was intent on following my routine. Their shoe sale was on, and I’ve gotten plenty of pairs of shoes at the store in the past.

But it was Chris Cousineau, who was behind the desk that day I walked in, who pointed me to the Blundstone.

The Blundstones are wonderful pieces of gear. They’re sturdy, classic and well-made. They have accompanied me through the seasons, from everyday wear to classing up an outfit for a night out. As a gift, I wouldn’t hesitate buying a pair for someone who would enjoy a good pair of leather boots, and I believe that if there’s someone on your Christmas list who is particular to buy for, you could do much worse than buying them a good pair.

Yes, they were more expensive. Yes, they were boots, not shoes. But, Cousineau told me, they were also well worth the money, and would last me years.

If I took care of them.

I’d never owned a pair of leather boots before, nothing of the quality of these Blundstone boots. How was I supposed to take care of them? What did they need to last me those years. Where do I start?

The Blundstone website gives plenty of tips to not only those who own a pair of their leather boots, but to those who own any leather goods of high quality.

The first part of taking care of your leather goods is to clean them. Start with a mixture of two parts water to one part vinegar, combined and mixed into a spray bottle. Remove as much dust and dirt from the item as possible and then spray stubborn, dirty spots with the mixture, using a lint-free cloth to wipe them down. Let the leather goods air dry and never use heat to speed up the process, this can damage and warp the leather.

“The vinegar acts to draw the minerals and dirt out of the leather, so some persistent salt stains may take a couple of treatments,” Blundstone says on their website.

“Once you are satisfied that your boots are clean and dry, they need to be conditioned.”

Because leather is an organic material, made from the treated hides of any number of animals, it requires conditioning and care to keep it in tip-top shape. Over time, leather can become dry and brittle as the material loses natural oils and moistures, and if not treated correctly, the surface can crack. Leather conditioners, help keep the material supple and shiny.

After buying a leather conditioner, applying it is easy. Use an old rag to collect a small amount of the conditioner, and work it into the cleaned leather product you’re handling. A small amount should do fine, just make sure the entire surface gets a thin layer of the conditioner. After that, wipe away any excess and then let the leather absorb the conditioner.

Once conditioned, a good leather boot should keep your toes and feet as dry as possible, so some leather goods can thus be waterproofed. There are plenty of ways to waterproof leather goods, from mink oil to beeswax and beyond, but for most everyday uses, a commercial waterproofing spray will do the job just fine. Take the leather item you want to waterproof and spray it from a distance of 15cm. Some items may need a second coat to make the seal complete, but it is recommended to wait an hour between applications.

Once these steps are done, your leather item should be just as good as the day it was purchased. As leather is a natural, organic material, it can change in colour and appearance over time, however, many enthusiasts note that this aging adds to the character and quality of a well worn and well-owned pair of boots, shoes, gloves, bag, belt or beyond. S don’t be alarmed if over they ears your boots darken or the pattern changes, it’s just accumulating experiences.

