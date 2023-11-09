Suspected gunshots at local residence

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an incident at a local residence.

On November 5, 2023, shortly before 11:00 p.m., members of the Rainy River District Detachment responded to an incident at a local residence on Sixth Street West in the Town of Fort Frances involving suspected gunshots. There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

While the investigation into this incident is ongoing, police believe there is no threat to public safety and that is an isolated incident.

The Rainy River District Detachment is looking to the public for assistance to help identify any witnesses regarding this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rainy River District OPP Detachment at 1-807-274-3322 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).