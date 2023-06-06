Support the Eighth Street Trails with Fort Frances GM’s ‘Drive for a Cause’

Fort Frances GM is rolling out a win-win proposition: take a new vehicle for a spin on June 15, and the dealership will donate $50 to a local cause.

The Drive for a Cause event is a favourite fundraiser for staff at the dealership. Each year, they get to choose a cause they believe in; this year, the recipient will be the Eighth Street Trails.

“All agreed this was a great fit!” said Holly Kaemingh of Fort Frances GM. “We’re proud to give back to such wonderful cause and dedicated group of volunteers that are committed to improving the vibrancy and recreational activities in the community of Fort Frances.”

The Drive for a Cause will take place Thursday June 15 from 8 a.m. To 5:30 p.m.We invite everyone out to join us from 8:00 am – 5:30 pm. There will also be a barbecue lunch. There is no cost to participants for test drives or the barbecue.

“The more drivers we get – the more money we will donate!” said Kaemingh.