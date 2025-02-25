Sunny Cove Camp plans head back to the drawing board

Beleaguered Sunny Cove Camp is once more the subject of discussion as the town looks at alternative directions the property could be taken.

At last night’s meeting of town council, Rainy Lake property returned to the agenda. Since its shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has extended after significant structural issues were detected in several onsite buildings including Russell Hall, the town has sought to secure funding and labour to address building issues in order to return the camp to operation. However, the scope of the project, and the funding the town has received to do the work, have led to its most recent headache.

According to a report prepared for council by Town of Fort Frances Chief Building Officer Jonathan Burrows, consultations previously done by the municipality determined two options the town could pursue, either to focus on rehabilitating the existing structural members at an estimated cost of $500,000, or to demolish the entire structure and build anew, which came with an estimated cost of nearly $2 million. While council at that point opted to go with the former, less expensive option, the subsequent call for tender for the project has led to something of an impasse.

“On January 21, 2025, the Town issued a call for tenders for the works to proceed with the rehabilitation of Russell Hall,” the report read.

“RJ Concrete & Construction Ltd. was the only supplier that submitted a tender bid for this project with a total project bid of $1,162,322.07. Since no other bids were submitted, if Council would like to proceed with awarding tender, there is the opportunity to negotiate the bid amount with RJ Concrete & Construction Ltd. However, it is important to recognize that the project scope is limited to rehabilitation work, leaving little room for reductions or removals of elements within the scope.”

Burrows presented the town with two options; first, that they could choose to re-tender the project in an attempt to get more interested parties, or lower project costs, though he warned the opposite could be a likely outcome, or second, that the town undertake a “strategic shift in approach,” abandoning the project as it currently exists in order to “reconsider the broader direction for the operation of Kiwanis Sunny Cove camp.”

“Administration suggests preparing a set of alternative options and recommendations that align with a more financially feasible approach,” the report stated.

“These options would take into account the long-term operational sustainability of the camp, as well as the financial constraints that may currently exist. By re-evaluating the direction for the camp, Council can make informed decisions that are both cost-effective and aligned with the community’s goals.”

During discussion at last night’s meeting, there was a general consensus to re-consider its approach to the property, much in line with a motion made by coun. Kaleb Firth in a November 2024 meeting. At that time, Firth noted he wanted to see the town come up with alternative, revenue-generating uses for the Sunny Cove property, particularly in the face of the steep cost of rehabilitation against a difficult municipal budget.

“As we’ve seen since the capital budget meeting that we’ve recently had, we’re starting to have to look at finding ways to either save money or find new ways to generate new revenue,” Firth said at council’s November 25, 2024, meeting.

“I know that we have some big commitment in the capital budget towards Sunny Cove, and I think that, yes, COVID has slowed down that project significantly, and we’ve had struggle with finding RFPs. So I’d like to find a way to have a report generated on what we could actually do with that property, and see if that fits within the service levels that we’re trying to provide as a municipality.”

However, council also expressed concern at giving up the NOHFC [Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation] funding it has secured for the project, which Burrows and town operations and facilities manager Travis Rob said could potentially be extended or put towards next steps of the project, though that would take additional discussion with the organization.

“So just by not awarding the project doesn’t automatically lose the money,” Rob said.

“Pending what Council decides to do going forward, and even as administration is putting together some options, we can talk with with NOHFC to see what may be eligible and what we may be able to redirect that funding towards in terms of next steps going forward.

“I believe, as long as we’re carrying fort with something going on or something proposed for Sunny Cove, they’re not retracting that funding opportunity away,” Burrows said.

“It should be noted that we don’t receive the funding. It is through a reimbursement of expenditures, butt is a commitment that they do and we carry on with the project. Would also like to note that again, if we are looking for options and alternatives, we do need to make sure that it’s in line with the initial award of the no HFC funding. If we deviate away from the initial intent of the funding, it might be revoked on that premise anyway.”

Also at last night’s meeting, council:

approved the 2025 Budget for the Town of Fort Frances, which includes the Operating Budget Water Budget, Sewer Budget and Capital Budget, along with the Tax Rates

received correspondence asking the town to consider a by-law for e-scooter usage

signed the Dedicated Gas Tax Funds for Public Transportation Program Letter of Agreement with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) for the 2023-2024 program year

enacted by-laws for Budget Estimates, Tax Ratios, set Rates and Levy, to Adopt a Strategic Asset Management Policy, and to Enter into an Agreement with the Minister of the Solicitor General on Behalf of the OPP for PSAP Services