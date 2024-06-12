Summer musical theatre camp provides young performers space to grow

If you have a budding performer at home, there’s still time to get them enrolled in a summer camp sure to light a creative fire in their hearts.

Row i Theatre company, which has produced two full-length musical productions over the past few years, is running a five-day intensive Musical Theatre Camp this summer, open to area youth between the ages of 7 and 18, with participants being split into a Junior, Intermediate and Senior group by age. The camp is scheduled to run from Monday, July 22, through Friday, July 26, 2024, with each day of the camp running from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Row i Theatre director Trevor Barker, one of the three professionals lending their talents to the camp, said the aim of the camp is all about building skills and confidence in participating youth.

“The camp will be focusing on musical theatre,” Barker said.

“The goal will be to express yourself, get creative, learn new performance techniques, and have fun.”

While Barker will be handling the acting portions of the camp, he has enlisted the help of Renée Martin-Brown and Callahan Armstrong to assist with teaching singing and dancing respectively. Barker explained that figuring out who he would ask to help him teach the camp wasn’t something he lost much sleep over.

“I didn’t have to think too hard about who I wanted involved,” he said.

“Renée and Callahan are spectacular performers and educators. They’re as enthusiastic about the performing arts as I am. At this point Renée and I have been working together for many years. I started as her voice student, and working for her as her choreographer for her Gleek Weeks many years ago. We work really well together. And Callahan is just an undeniable talent. The kids will love her energy.”

Barker noted that he hadn’t originally planned on offering a summer camp, he and the other teachers had been receiving questions from the public as to whether he would have anything to offer during the summer months. Recognizing a need from members of the community that he could fill, he went about organizing the camp to offer those who might not be interested in other summer programming something they could get involved with.

“It also goes back to what I wish I had done as a child,” he explained.

“The musical theatre opportunities are limited. Also, I truly love doing this, and I know there are young people who feel the same about acting, singing, and dancing as I do.”

While Barker said the camp is quickly filling up, there are still limited spots available, so those interested in booking a child into the camp should contact barker at rowitheatre@gmail with yours and your child’s name, age, phone number, grade they will be entering in the fall, along with any allergies they may have. A registration payment of $425 is required via EMT, but Barker noted other forms of payment may be accepted upon request.

As for future plans, Barker said he has considered offering some form of acting classes in the winter, though nothing has been officially decided. He said also plans to launch another full-length musical for the community in the near future.