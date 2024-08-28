Summer Fun Beach Day to be held this Friday

﻿Weechi-it-te-win Family Services – Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre and the United Native Friendship Centre are once again partnering up to host a back-to-school Summer Fun Beach Day on Friday, August 30, from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. at Point Park in Fort Frances/Agency one. Activities include pontoon rides, lawn games, sand toys, a bouncy house and much more. Snacks will be provided throughout the day with a free hamburger and hotdog lunch being served from noon to 1 p.m. Last year, 550 hamburgers and hotdogs were served at this fun, family event. There will also be complimentary tickets handed out for Lou’s Sweet Treats for kids of all ages. There will be attendance prizes but winners must be in attendance when the draw takes place at 2:30 p.m. Visitors are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather. Beach towels, sunscreen and bathing suits are recommended to bring. This is a family event and there will be no lifeguards or child supervision available. Parents and guardians must be in attendance with their children at all times.