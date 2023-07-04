Summer festivities on Scott Street slated for Thursday

Fort Frances’s Business Improvement Area (BIA) will be hosting an all-day mall day along Scott Street on Thursday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a cafe, sidewalk sales, vendors, and buskers. There will be a lineup of classic cars at Causeway Insurance, and children’s activities at UNFC.

“We see it as a way of giving back to the community,” said BIA committee member Scott Krienke-Turvey. “Should be a good time.”

When Krienke-Turvey joined the BIA, he knew a solid downtown core was key to a thriving town, but that cohesiveness would solidify everyone.

“Businesses have to work together instead of fighting each other,” he says.

As part of the BIA, Krienke-Turvey helps look after the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of Scott Street, promoting growth and business in that area.

“Be there, or be square,” he said.

Be aware, the 200 block of Scott St. will be closed to vehicle traffic Thursday starting at 9:30 a.m.