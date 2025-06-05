Stroke Awareness Walk planned for June 11

An awareness walk for will be inviting everyone, regardless of ability level, to head to the Sorting Gap Marina next week to support and raise awareness around stroke prevention and recovery, as well as those living with the effects of stroke.

The event, titled the “Walk & Roll” With Us Awareness Walk, is being held by the Fort Frances Stroke Alliance Group, in conjunction with the United Native Friendship Centre (UNFC) and their Life Long Care program. The walk is scheduled to take off from the Sorting Gap Marina next Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., and will bring participants along the waterfront from the Sorting Gap to La Verendrye General Hospital. The walk will then be followed by a free BBQ at the UNFC from 12 – 2 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to this awareness walk regardless of abilities, as walking aids are encouraged if necessary for use, and rides will be available to transport participants back to the Sorting Gap from La Verendrye hospital. Water stations will be set up along the walking path. There will also be an attendance draw that participants can enter into at the Sorting Gap.

For anyone interested in volunteering for the “Walk & Roll” With Us Stroke Awareness Walk, contact Precious or Cassidy at the UNFC at 807-274-8541.