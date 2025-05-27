Strawberry Social returns to Senior Centre on June 12

The annual Strawberry Social returns this June with a delicious opportunity to support the La Verendrye Hospital Auxiliary.

The beloved community event will take place from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Fort Frances Senior Centre on Thursday, June 12, 2025, so even if the weather is less than sunny, your afternoon can still be full of smiles and strawberries.

Members of the public are welcome to drop in at the Centre for a sweet dessert treat and a cup of coffee or tea, along with a penny table and bake sale. Each serving will be $6 and will go to support the LaVerendrye General Hospital Auxiliary.

The event briefly went delivery-only during the COVID-19 pandemic, with volunteers delivering cake and ice cream to businesses who pre-ordered, but the lifting of pandemic restrictions saw a return to an in-person event last year, though deliveries were still made available.