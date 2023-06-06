Strawberry Social returns for a sweet, feel-good treat

The LaVerendrye General Hospital Auxiliary’s Strawberry Social is just around the corner. This annual event provides sweet treats that everyone can feel good about eating. Each cake, ice cream, and strawberry dessert sold means funds generated for the hospital.

Once again, this will be a pre-order and delivery event only. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, June 6 for delivery on Thursday, June 15. A team of volunteers is currently calling local businesses to gather orders. Those who do not get a call or are not working at a business are invited to call Janet at 807-274-2713 or Margie at 807-275-8458 to place an order by next Tuesday. There is a two-dessert minimum order per location. When you place your order, you may also select your delivery time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Each dessert costs $6 which will be collected at the time of delivery. Spoons, napkins, and a receipt will accompany each delivery.

The community has always been very supportive of the Auxiliary over the past year. This generosity will allow the Auxiliary to present a cheque to Riverside Foundation at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This will complete the 2022-23 pledge for $35,000 to purchase six IV infusion pumps for the emergency department. The pledge for 2023-24 will also be announced at that time.

It would be terrific to break last year’s record of over 900 strawberry desserts delivered. Remember that orders must be placed by Tuesday, June 6.