Strawberry Social back in person

The ‘social’ is back in Strawberry Social for the La Verendrye General Hospital Auxiliary.

After several years of covid restrictions, the sweet event is returning to its in-person format, in addition to business deliveries.

It will take place Thursday, June 13, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at a the Senior Centre. So rain or shine, desserts will be available, for both dine-in and take-out.

Drop in for dessert, coffee or tea and great company.

Also making a return is the bake sale, plant sale, and the ever-popular Lucky Dozen Penny Auction. Dessert of cake, ice cream and strawberries is $6. Coffee and tea will also be available.

The Strawberry Social is one of the bigger fundraisers held by the LVGHA. The funds raised support the purchase of equipment for the hospital. The Auxiliary is completing its last pledge to purchase three specialized wheelchairs, and new window coverings for patient windows. For 2024-25, an exciting new $70,000 pledge is about to be announced.

The LVGHA is hoping to break its previous record of 964 orders, set last year.